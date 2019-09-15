Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $432,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth $622,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth $580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KTB traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.48. The company had a trading volume of 619,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,464. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $25.78 and a 52-week high of $41.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $609.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%.

In other Kontoor Brands news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.96 per share, for a total transaction of $251,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.15 per share, with a total value of $165,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

