Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Receives “Hold” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their hold rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.88.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $53.75. 14,399,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,008,084. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.06 and its 200-day moving average is $54.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $8,497,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,636,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $40,792,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,755 shares in the company, valued at $53,807,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,140,000 shares of company stock worth $117,501,425 over the last ninety days. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 6,437.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,144,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $577,955,000 after buying an additional 9,989,718 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in Oracle by 16.9% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,243,759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,267,227,000 after buying an additional 3,220,296 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Oracle by 2,952.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,970,032 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $169,203,000 after buying an additional 2,872,732 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Oracle by 37.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,335,383 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $474,866,000 after buying an additional 2,286,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Oracle by 1,540.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,380,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $127,832,000 after buying an additional 2,234,942 shares during the last quarter. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

