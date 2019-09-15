Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Macquarie

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Macquarie in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $62.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.88.

ORCL stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $53.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,399,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,008,084. Oracle has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.06 and its 200 day moving average is $54.46. The company has a market cap of $179.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $5,356,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $44,328,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 874,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,246,488.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,140,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,501,425. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,983 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. increased its holdings in Oracle by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 9,112 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 82,613 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

