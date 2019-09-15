OVCODE (OVC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.17 Million

OVCODE (CURRENCY:OVC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. In the last week, OVCODE has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One OVCODE token can now be purchased for about $0.0950 or 0.00000918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and LATOKEN. OVCODE has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $194.00 worth of OVCODE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009712 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00201266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.69 or 0.01157202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00087761 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00015674 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OVCODE Profile

OVCODE’s total supply is 83,875,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,848,912 tokens. The official message board for OVCODE is medium.com/@ovcode. OVCODE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. OVCODE’s official website is ovcode.com. The Reddit community for OVCODE is /r/OVcode.

OVCODE Token Trading

OVCODE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OVCODE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OVCODE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OVCODE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

