PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,063,200 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the July 31st total of 8,552,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

PCAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.89.

Shares of PCAR traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.53. The stock had a trading volume of 259,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,777. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.26. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $53.43 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

In other PACCAR news, VP David J. Danforth sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total value of $60,767.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,290.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in PACCAR by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in PACCAR by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 172,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in PACCAR by 2,911.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 89,013 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

