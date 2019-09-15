Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 2,125 Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,149 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 48.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 200.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

ZION has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

ZION traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.77. 2,061,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,402. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $52.82. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.40.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.21 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation NA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, insider Alexander Hume sold 9,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $448,492.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider A Scott Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $449,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,886 shares of company stock valued at $936,691 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.