Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 4,407 Shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consol Energy were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 759,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,219,000 after acquiring an additional 274,455 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 608,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,184,000 after acquiring an additional 189,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 107,475 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after acquiring an additional 102,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Consol Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,839,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Consol Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CEIX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.25. 370,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,137. Consol Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.46.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.38. Consol Energy had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $350.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Consol Energy Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CEIX. B. Riley set a $27.00 price target on Consol Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

About Consol Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Consol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.