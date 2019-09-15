Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOS. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.4% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 30,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 53,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 24,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 12,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $249,691.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,704 shares in the company, valued at $455,353.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.65. 5,585,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,798,140. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.26. Mosaic Co has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. CIBC lowered shares of Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

See Also: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.