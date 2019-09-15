Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 476.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 334.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

NKTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cfra set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.15.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $842,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen K. Doberstein purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.28 per share, for a total transaction of $259,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,503.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,576 shares of company stock worth $3,990,247 over the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,835,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,377. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.94. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 14.09 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.70.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.65 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 354.90% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 97.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.