Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $815,000 in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth $57,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth $130,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.92. 1,969,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,852. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.13. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $34.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PENN. Union Gaming Research upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price objective on Penn National Gaming and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.02.

In related news, Director David A. Handler bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $530,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 169,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul Reibstein bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $51,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

