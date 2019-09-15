Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $934,000 in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTMC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 173.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 242,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 153,825 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 247.3% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 18,152 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.53. 88,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $32.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.53.

