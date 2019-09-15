Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Tribune (NYSE:TRCO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tribune by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,340,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,843,000 after purchasing an additional 127,434 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Tribune by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 152,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 90,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tribune by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,902,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,760,000 after purchasing an additional 58,378 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Tribune by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP increased its stake in shares of Tribune by 290.9% in the 1st quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 499,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,059,000 after purchasing an additional 371,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tribune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

TRCO stock remained flat at $$46.61 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 609,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,641. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. Tribune has a twelve month low of $36.66 and a twelve month high of $46.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.30.

Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.33 million. Tribune had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 18.05%. Tribune’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tribune will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Tribune’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, MY television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network.

