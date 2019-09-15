Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Given a $8.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palatin Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $3.00 price target on Palatin Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

PTN stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. 2,573,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,939. Palatin Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $1.78.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter.

In other Palatin Technologies news, major shareholder Stephen T. Wills bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.31 per share, for a total transaction of $37,965.00. Also, insider Carl Spana bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,953,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,312.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 74,880 shares of company stock valued at $101,008.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,271,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,553,000 after buying an additional 2,233,176 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,318,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after buying an additional 329,223 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,639,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 243,184 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $115,000.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

