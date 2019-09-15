Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pan American Silver from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $13.40 to $23.20 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.23. 4,791,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,494,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 335.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.08. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $19.48.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.98 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Pan American Silver by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

