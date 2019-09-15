Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $146,000 Stock Holdings in Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 84.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 92,841 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Kingstone Companies worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 437,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 89,089 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 54,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 83,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Barry Goldstein bought 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $48,552.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 613,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,009,228.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,950 shares of company stock valued at $122,122. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

KINS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Boenning Scattergood set a $13.00 target price on Kingstone Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st.

KINS traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $8.84. The stock had a trading volume of 75,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,040. Kingstone Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $98.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.61.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.25). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $34.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

