Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $52,000 Stock Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 301,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,250,000 after purchasing an additional 71,569 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $664,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFBC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. B. Riley lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Preferred Bank from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $56.00 price objective on Preferred Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

NASDAQ PFBC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.70. 35,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,385. The stock has a market cap of $805.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $39.87 and a one year high of $61.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average of $48.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $43.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 33.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

