Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Ensco Rowan PLC (NYSE:ESV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Ensco Rowan PLC (NYSE:ESV) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,161 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ensco Rowan were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ensco Rowan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,426,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ensco Rowan by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 119,717 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 59,949 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ensco Rowan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,513,000. Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ensco Rowan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ensco Rowan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of Ensco Rowan stock traded down $3.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.02. 18,322,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,542,334. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ensco Rowan PLC has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02.

ESV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ensco Rowan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Ensco Rowan from $70.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Ensco Rowan in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ensco Rowan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

Ensco Rowan Company Profile

Ensco Rowan plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. It operates a rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups. The company's offshore fleet include 16 drillships, 12 semisubmersibles, 54 jackups, and 2 deepwater managed units.

