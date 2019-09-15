Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,439 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 85.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,439 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 50.0% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the second quarter valued at $124,000. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 21.7% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENS traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.01. The stock had a trading volume of 232,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,454. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.67. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $53.56 and a 52 week high of $89.83.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $780.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.86 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer set a $78.00 target price on EnerSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.15.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

