Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 177,965 Shares of Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 95.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 177,965 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tenneco by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,514,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,490,000 after purchasing an additional 40,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tenneco by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,136,000 after purchasing an additional 38,019 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Tenneco by 58.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tenneco in the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Tenneco by 17.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tenneco news, SVP Brandon B. Smith acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $189,600.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 25,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,222.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason M. Hollar acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.44 per share, with a total value of $566,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,041.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $848,600. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenneco stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.04. 1,603,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,351. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $806.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.35. Tenneco Inc has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $47.22.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 20.87% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. Tenneco’s revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenneco Inc will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

TEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tenneco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenneco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

