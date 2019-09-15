Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,821 Shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marlin Business Services were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 919.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Marlin Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Marlin Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marlin Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRLN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,039. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.81. The stock has a market cap of $297.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.95. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $24.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Marlin Business Services Corp. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Marlin Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Marlin Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marlin Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Marlin Business Services Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

