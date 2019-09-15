Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 819 Shares of Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boingo Wireless were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 381,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in Boingo Wireless by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 310,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after buying an additional 181,849 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Boingo Wireless by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 699,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,564,000 after buying an additional 24,382 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Boingo Wireless by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Boingo Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000.

In related news, CFO Peter Hovenier sold 5,000 shares of Boingo Wireless stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 380,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Finley purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,603. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,226 shares of company stock worth $2,507,248 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WIFI shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of Boingo Wireless and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Boingo Wireless to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Boingo Wireless from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boingo Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Boingo Wireless stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.71. The company had a trading volume of 370,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,446. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.96. Boingo Wireless Inc has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Boingo Wireless Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

