Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $721,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 956,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 17,629 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,555,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,476,000 after acquiring an additional 82,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

NASDAQ:ASMB remained flat at $$11.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 143,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,135. Assembly Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $38.42. The firm has a market cap of $291.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 9.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average is $15.36.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.41. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 46.33% and a negative net margin of 622.25%. The company had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences Inc will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

