Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Short Interest Up 5.5% in August

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,720,500 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the July 31st total of 6,373,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 847,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Currently, 26.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.24. 851,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,435. Papa John’s Int’l has a 1-year low of $38.29 and a 1-year high of $60.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.41.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $399.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Papa John’s Int’l’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Papa John’s Int’l’s payout ratio is presently 67.16%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PZZA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

In other news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $4,280,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,409,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,530,152.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 475,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $20,566,712.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,785,682 shares in the company, valued at $206,837,176.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 9.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the second quarter worth $34,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 311.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after buying an additional 158,278 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 12.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 1,209.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 19,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

