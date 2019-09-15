Paragon 1-Day Volume Tops $15.00 (PRG)

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded up 32.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Paragon token can now be purchased for about $0.0307 or 0.00000297 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, Stocks.Exchange and IDEX. Paragon has a market cap of $1.99 million and $15.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Paragon has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00201204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.42 or 0.01165176 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00088081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00015485 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Paragon Profile

Paragon launched on August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,936,520 tokens. Paragon’s official website is paragoncoin.com. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Paragon Token Trading

Paragon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

