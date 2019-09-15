Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 17,792 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,792 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.58% of AerCap worth $46,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AerCap by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,749,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,116,000 after purchasing an additional 111,796 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap by 109.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,468,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,628 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap by 14.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,152,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,158,000 after purchasing an additional 268,523 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of AerCap by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,677,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,240,000 after purchasing an additional 63,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap by 4.1% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,450,000 after purchasing an additional 52,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised their price objective on AerCap from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on AerCap from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup set a $61.00 price objective on AerCap and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AerCap has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

AER traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $56.49. The company had a trading volume of 924,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,799. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.84. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $57.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.29.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

