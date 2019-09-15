Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Position in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,051 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.29% of WellCare Health Plans worth $42,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 8.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 743,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,696,000 after purchasing an additional 58,374 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 3.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 553,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 32.1% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 528,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,671,000 after purchasing an additional 128,370 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 7.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 431,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,294,000 after purchasing an additional 28,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in WellCare Health Plans by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

NYSE:WCG traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $267.18. 517,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,247. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.95. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.63 and a 12 month high of $324.99.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WCG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens downgraded WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.50.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.