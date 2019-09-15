Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $41.19 Million Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 513,967 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,589 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $41,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 439 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AKAM. B. Riley set a $102.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.81.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $289,242.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,458.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Karon sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,418,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,048. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $93.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.62.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $705.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

