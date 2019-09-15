Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $44.49 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 254,134 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $44,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 35,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,785.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Horacio Rozanski sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $2,131,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,008 shares of company stock valued at $13,573,421. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $69.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,878. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.91. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.24 and a fifty-two week high of $78.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.44% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

BAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.30.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

