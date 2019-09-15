Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 1,369 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,055,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Cardinal Health worth $49,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 258.5% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 80.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Argus downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

NYSE:CAH traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,005,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,668. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $37.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.70 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 25.96%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

