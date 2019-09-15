Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 193,176 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,851,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,176 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $48,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 79,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 41,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.41. 3,794,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,191,335. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.67. Weyerhaeuser Co has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $34.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.55.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.10.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

