Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEUM. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pareteum in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pareteum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pareteum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Pareteum alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,170,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,221. Pareteum has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $5.93.

Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.31 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Pareteum during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pareteum during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pareteum during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Pareteum during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pareteum during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000.

About Pareteum

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Pareteum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pareteum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.