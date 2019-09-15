Parnassus Investments CA Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,818,322 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,126,121 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.5% of Parnassus Investments CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,181,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in Microsoft by 274.5% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 21.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 27.7% during the second quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 335.8% during the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.32. 16,554,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,901,156. The stock has a market cap of $1,050.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.64. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $93.96 and a 12 month high of $141.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.21.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $5,410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,042 shares in the company, valued at $26,785,180.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total value of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,639.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

