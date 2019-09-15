Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,530,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the July 31st total of 13,525,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.3 days. Approximately 17.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 15,261.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 34.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 51,183.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 1,073.0% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 target price on Patterson Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $17.00 price target on Patterson Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $18.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.24. The stock had a trading volume of 860,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,046. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.98. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $26.60.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 2.12%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

