Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Down to $8.98

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.81, but opened at $8.98. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 90,391 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTEN. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average of $11.90.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $675.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -47.06%.

In other news, Director Curtis W. Huff purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,561.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janeen S. Judah sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $45,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,558.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 173.2% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,559.1% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 6,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth $78,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

