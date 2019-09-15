PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI) Short Interest Update

PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PB Bancorp by 1,457.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 260,813 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP bought a new position in PB Bancorp during the first quarter worth $277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PB Bancorp by 14.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. 36.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PBBI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.52. 4,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,027. PB Bancorp has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $12.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $85.64 million, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

About PB Bancorp

PB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

