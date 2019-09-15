PCHAIN (PI) Price Reaches $0.0072 on Exchanges

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 15th. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $402,809.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PCHAIN has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One PCHAIN token can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, DEx.top and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00039388 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $473.32 or 0.04583330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000377 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000117 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PI is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 431,572,511 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN.

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, DDEX, Bilaxy, Bibox, Switcheo Network, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

