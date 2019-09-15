Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Renewi (LON:RWI)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Renewi (LON:RWI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RWI. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on shares of Renewi in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Numis Securities restated an under review rating on shares of Renewi in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of RWI stock opened at GBX 31.45 ($0.41) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $251.65 million and a P/E ratio of -5.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 29.23. Renewi has a 52 week low of GBX 18.98 ($0.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 64.30 ($0.84).

Renewi Company Profile

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Portugal, Canada, Hungary, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Monostreams, and Municipal segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts, as well as waste recycling activities.

