Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Shares Acquired by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 44.0% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 203,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 62,096 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 7.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 74,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 3.7% during the second quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the second quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. alerts:

PEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.81.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,945,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,480. The firm has a market cap of $440.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $9.89.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $81.08 million during the quarter. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.