Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.28. 34,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,480. The firm has a market cap of $676.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $36.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.78.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.14 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director George W. Broughton sold 6,072 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $196,368.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,344,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 438.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 16.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 275.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.