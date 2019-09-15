Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company which provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It offers deposit services, commercial, personal and mortgage loans, mobile and Internet banking services; automatic teller machine services as well as business cash management services. The company serves businesses, professional firms, real estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers. People’s Utah Bancorp is headquartered in American Fork, Utah. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Peoples Utah Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

PUB stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.92. The stock had a trading volume of 24,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,099. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $36.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.41. The firm has a market cap of $549.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 32.16%. The company had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.24 million. Research analysts predict that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $40,067.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,434.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Gunther sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $156,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,584 shares of company stock worth $1,300,127 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 107,166.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $53,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $570,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 22.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

