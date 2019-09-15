Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the July 31st total of 97,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PUB traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.92. 24,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,099. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $36.30.

Get Peoples Utah Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.24 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peoples Utah Bancorp news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $39,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Glen Anderson sold 16,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $442,830.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,127. 17.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 37.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PUB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Peoples Utah Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.