Perpetual (ASX:PPT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.81

Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.81 and traded as low as $36.42. Perpetual shares last traded at $36.62, with a volume of 162,458 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$37.52 and a 200-day moving average of A$39.82.

Get Perpetual alerts:

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. Perpetual’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.50%.

In other news, insider Ian Hammond bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$35.99 ($25.52) per share, with a total value of A$100,772.00 ($71,469.50).

About Perpetual (ASX:PPT)

Perpetual Limited offers a range of financial products and services in Australia. The company provides funds management, portfolio management, financial planning, trustee, responsible entity and compliance services, executor services, investment administration and custody services, and mortgage processing services.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.