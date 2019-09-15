Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,981 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 18,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 39,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 367,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

PFE traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.91. 21,584,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,086,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $46.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

