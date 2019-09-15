Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Short Interest Down 11.1% in August

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,015,700 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the July 31st total of 11,267,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.05. 9,003,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,294,194. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $116.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.41%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PM. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.77.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

