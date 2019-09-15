Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 2,100 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $10,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Verisign by 19.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Verisign by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 265 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Verisign by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,301,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $272,135,000 after buying an additional 77,343 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Verisign by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Verisign by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisign alerts:

In other Verisign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total value of $122,762.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,588.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRSN stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.74. The stock had a trading volume of 271,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,584. Verisign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.28 and a 52 week high of $221.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.44.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. Verisign had a net margin of 51.38% and a negative return on equity of 43.63%. The firm had revenue of $306.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.75.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.