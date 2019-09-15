Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $9.67 Million Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 81.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,600 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 24,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,517,000 after acquiring an additional 82,152 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 709.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 96,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 84,587 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,079,000 after acquiring an additional 22,285 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $955,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,329,052.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,573,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 79,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,210 shares of company stock valued at $3,244,934 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IONS stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.20. 417,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,711. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $86.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.31 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.90% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IONS. Evercore ISI set a $76.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.