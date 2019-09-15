Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 39,446 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $9,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNQ. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,548,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,118. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of $21.85 and a 12 month high of $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.81.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.284 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 52.56%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

