Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,943 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $8,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 14.4% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 148,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 18,678 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 14.4% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 189,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after buying an additional 23,772 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 14.4% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 229,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,309,000 after buying an additional 28,866 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 14.4% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Hormel Foods by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,653,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,109,000 after acquiring an additional 89,856 shares during the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Terrell K. Crews sold 9,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $383,098.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,798,466.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 26,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $1,130,480.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,629 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HRL stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $42.98. 3,040,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,595,164. Hormel Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. Edward Jones cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

