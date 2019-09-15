Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 29,141 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 16.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 203,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,141 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $11,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 950.0% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 950.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

NYSE HIG traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,736,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,370. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $60.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.06. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.36%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Martha Gervasi sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $202,106.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,265.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William A. Bloom sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $431,862.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,011.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,109 shares of company stock worth $6,084,135 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

