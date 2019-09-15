Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 4,853 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,948,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,028,000 after acquiring an additional 77,370 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 412,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,132,000 after purchasing an additional 129,350 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 191,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,668,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,139,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,943,000 after purchasing an additional 23,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 250,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,836,000 after purchasing an additional 38,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Church & Dwight to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.34.

CHD stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.98. 2,580,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.14. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.15 and a 200-day moving average of $73.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 14.24%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.09%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,320,053.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $783,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,654.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,418 shares of company stock valued at $7,198,251 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

